Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

