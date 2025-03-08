VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 5,949,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,412,677 shares.The stock last traded at $31.95 and had previously closed at $32.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

