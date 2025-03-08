Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.03. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 142,889 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,458,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 793,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 457,663 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 836,688 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

