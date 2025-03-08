Mark Brosius Sells 489 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,879.38. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.17, for a total value of $272,651.64.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day moving average is $531.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.