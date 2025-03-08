The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Down 2.7 %

BA opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

