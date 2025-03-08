AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

