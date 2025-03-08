AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $78.68 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

