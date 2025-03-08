West Family Investments Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

