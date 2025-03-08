Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PG&E stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PG&E alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

PG&E Trading Down 0.7 %

PG&E stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $591,625,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PG&E by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in PG&E by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.