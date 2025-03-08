Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Akamai Technologies stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,985. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,872,496. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

