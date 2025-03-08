Arjuna Capital Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in HP were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HPQ opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

