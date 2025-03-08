Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $286.52 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

