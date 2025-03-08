Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paragon 28 stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.0 %

Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 956,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Paragon 28 by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,556,684.67. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 831,689 shares of company stock worth $10,742,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

