Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. 643,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,690. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

