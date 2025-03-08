Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

