NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 3.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $255,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

