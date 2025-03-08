Permanent Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,956,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.0% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

