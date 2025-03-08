Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.