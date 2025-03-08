Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $133,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. The trade was a 55.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.