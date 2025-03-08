Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $264.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.