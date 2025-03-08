Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.