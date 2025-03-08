Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 82,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

