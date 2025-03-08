Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.