Promising Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of energy resources, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. Their performance is closely linked to factors like global supply and demand, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. 62,994,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,484,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.75. The stock has a market cap of $838.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $11.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.95. 46,628,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,653,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.19. 4,029,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,315. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.94 and its 200 day moving average is $308.11.

