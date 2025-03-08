iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,412,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.