Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

