Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $140.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

