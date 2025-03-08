Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

