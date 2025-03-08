Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.