West Family Investments Inc. Buys 1,120 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.