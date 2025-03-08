Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.95. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

