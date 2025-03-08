AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 47,021 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

