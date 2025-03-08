Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $470,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

