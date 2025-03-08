ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $45.22. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 426,032 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

