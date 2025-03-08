KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $37.54. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 6,465,824 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.33.
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
