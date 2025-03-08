Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 99792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -954.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,254.99. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,735 shares of company stock worth $58,172. Company insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.