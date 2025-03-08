ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $34.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 17,219,455 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.