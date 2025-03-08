ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $34.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 17,219,455 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

