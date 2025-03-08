Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 705 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.