Camden National Bank Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $378.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

