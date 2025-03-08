Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.50 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 493.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $146,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,652.16. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.