Head to Head Contrast: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Vaxart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.24) -1.22 Vaxart $20.14 million 5.31 -$82.46 million ($0.41) -1.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quince Therapeutics and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quince Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 529.14%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 751.43%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73% Vaxart -431.61% -110.46% -62.78%

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

