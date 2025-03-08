Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Target stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

