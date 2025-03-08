Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $95,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

