Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 28th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.