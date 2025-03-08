InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.97 and last traded at $209.87, with a volume of 74214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.17.
InterDigital Stock Up 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
Insider Transactions at InterDigital
Institutional Trading of InterDigital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.