McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.7% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. M&G PLC raised its position in McKesson by 54.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $323,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
