River Global Investors LLP Has $1.71 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock worth $72,867,455. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

