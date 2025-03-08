Callan Family Office LLC Buys 26,827 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 546.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

