KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 905.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $711.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.55. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

