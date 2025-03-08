Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Infinera by 87.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

About Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

